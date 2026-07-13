Video: Petrol Pump Staff Clings On To Car As It Speeds Off To Avoid Payment

In a bizarre incident captured on CCTV, the driver of a car in Uttar Pradesh's Kurukshetra sped away from a petrol pump without paying money while a salesman clung to the door of the vehicle as it veered off.

The incident happened at a petrol pump near a sugar mill in Shahabad of Kurukshetra district. While the salesperson has lodged a police complaint demanding action, the accused has not been identified yet.

According to the salesperson Labbu Singh, the white Verna car in question arrived at the petrol pump at around 3 pm and got diesel worth Rs 3,500 filled in his car. Since the driver was holding cash in his hand, Singh said he did not initially suspect him.

Singh told NDTV that when he went to collect the payment, the driver was holding Rs 500 notes. But as he approached the window to take the money, the driver started the car. Fearing the driver would flee without paying, the salesman opened the door and tried to sit on the seat when the driver failed to hand over the cash.

However, instead of stopping the car and giving the money, the driver sped off. CCTV footage shows Singh hanging from the door of the car as he held on to it, with the vehicle escaping towards Ladwa.

Speaking to NDTV, Singh recounted an argument over the cash inside the moving car. He said the accused was driving with one hand, while holding the cash with the other.

Singh repeatedly urged him to give him the cash, but the driver refused and accelerated instead. He then threatened that the car may overturn due to the argument.

The salesman further said that despite repeated requests, the accused did not stop his car and insisted he would only do so if Singh did not take the money. Singh ultimately did as the accused asked in order to save his life.

The accused only stopped the car about a kilometre away from the petrol pump, and pushed the salesman out of the moving vehicle as he fled. Singh also said that the car did not have any number plate on its front or back.

(With inputs from Kamal Saini)