Watch: Bike-Borne Men Loot Petrol Pump At Gunpoint In Bihar, Flee With Rs 21,000

A man was getting his bike refueled at a petrol pump in Bihar's Tiri when, out of nowhere, two more men also showed up on bikes. Suddenly, the situation turned into a robbery as the men pulled out weapons and threatened the worker. The entire incident was recorded on the petrol pump's CCTV cameras.

The worker was told that if he made noise, he would be shot. The robbers, who had their faces covered, then forcibly snatched a bag containing Rs 21,000 and fled the scene in high speed. Customers were present at the petrol pump as the heist unfolded,

At the time of the robbery, there was no police patrolling in the area due to which the incident has sparked fear among local residents who are questioning the police's effectiveness in tackling crime.

Locals have urged authorities to strengthen security measures and intensify police patrolling to curb rising criminal activities in Saharsa district.

Police are currently investigating the matter and are yet to catch the accused.