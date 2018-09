Petrol pump manager was allegedly robbed of Rs 5.5 lakh at gunpoint (Representational)

A petrol pump manager was allegedly robbed of Rs 5.5 lakh at gunpoint by three motorcycle-borne men in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district today, police said.

Kunwar Pal was going to a bank to deposit the amount when the incident happened in Mirganj, around 38 kilometres from Bareilly town, said Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G.

Teams have been formed to crack the case and it will be cracked soon, the SSP added