Video: 70-Year-Old Delhi Man Robbed Of Rs 1 Lakh At Gunpoint

A 70-year-old shopowner was robbed of Rs 1 lakh in Delhi's Harsh Vihar area on Monday night, police said. The incident took place outside the victim's shop.

According to the police, the victim, Sansar Singh, was closing his shop at around 9 pm when two men on a motorcycle approached him. The men tried to snatch his bag, but Mr Singh resisted. One of the men then pulled out a gun and threatened Mr Singh, who then gave up his bag.

The bag contained cash of Rs 1 lakh. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera.

The police have registered a case and efforts are on to identify the robbers based on the CCTV footage.