<i>House Of The Dragon</i> Season 3 Episode 4 Review: The Season's First Real Misstep

If House of the Dragon Season 3 began like a dragon soaring through the skies, Episode 4 is the moment it circles back to catch its breath.

It spends an hour carefully moving its pieces across the board, asking viewers to trust that the eventual checkmate will be worth the wait.

After last week's phenomenal episode, which felt like the season finally hitting its stride, this quieter chapter inevitably comes across as a step backwards.

That isn't to say Episode 4 is bad. It's simply caught in the unfortunate position of following what was easily the strongest outing of the season so far.

The contrast is impossible to ignore. Where Episode 3 constantly surprised, Episode 4 settles into a slower rhythm, prioritising political manoeuvring and character positioning over emotional highs or narrative urgency.

The biggest addition this week is Ormund Hightower (James Norton), and thankfully, the show couldn't have cast the role better. Norton plays Ormund with an unnerving confidence that keeps every scene interesting.

He's equal parts charismatic and unsettling, capable of making even an ordinary conversation feel vaguely threatening. There is an unpredictability to him that suggests he's playing a much longer game than everyone around him, and while the script spends considerable time establishing his worldview, Norton's performance prevents those moments from feeling like exposition dumps.

Emma D'Arcy continues to remind audiences why Rhaenyra remains the emotional centre of the series. Now that the thrill of claiming power has faded, the burden of ruling takes centre stage.

D'Arcy conveys that weight beautifully, allowing doubt, frustration and quiet resolve to coexist without ever slipping into melodrama. The performance is understated, but it's precisely that restraint that makes Rhaenyra so compelling to watch.

Matt Smith's Daemon, meanwhile, continues to operate in his own unpredictable orbit. His storyline doesn't dramatically shift the larger narrative this week, but Smith has long mastered the art of making silence as captivating as dialogue.

Even when Daemon isn't driving the story forward, he rarely feels like dead weight.

The supporting cast remains dependable across the board. Olivia Cooke brings a welcome stillness to Alicent, Tom Glynn-Carney continues to uncover surprising layers beneath Aegon's arrogance, and several smaller characters receive moments that hint at larger roles to come.

There's one particular sequence involving Aegon that's unexpectedly affecting. Let's just leave it at IYKYK.

Visually, however, House of the Dragon refuses to falter. The series continues to look extraordinary, whether it's the imposing castles, sprawling countryside or dimly lit council chambers where kingdoms are won and lost through whispered conversations instead of swords.

Few television shows understand scale quite like this one, and Episode 4 is another reminder that Westeros remains one of television's most immersive worlds.

The problem lies almost entirely in the pacing. Rather than building momentum, the episode often feels content to maintain it. Several storylines inch forward instead of making meaningful leaps, and conversations that should deepen relationships occasionally end up reiterating ideas the audience already understands.

You can sense the writers laying foundations for the conflicts ahead, but the process is more methodical than gripping.

Perhaps that's why the episode never quite finds its emotional hook.

House of the Dragon has always excelled when its political intrigue is fuelled by deeply personal conflict. Here, the politics often overshadow the emotion, leaving many scenes feeling more functional than memorable.

By the time the credits roll, you're left appreciating what the episode is trying to accomplish more than what it actually accomplished in the moment.

Still, even a comparatively weaker episode of House of the Dragon is elevated by exceptional performances, meticulous craftsmanship and the confidence of a show that knows exactly where it's headed. Episode 4 may not soar like its predecessor, but it doesn't crash either.

It hovers in an awkward middle ground: too important to dismiss, yet too restrained to truly excite.

If Episode 3 was the season breathing fire, Episode 4 mostly fans the flames. Hopefully, they're about to ignite again.

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