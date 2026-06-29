<i>House Of The Dragon 3</i> Kills Off Another Character As Rhaenyra Takes Iron Throne

Spoilers Ahead

House of the Dragon season 3 executed a brutal twist in its latest episode, killing off one of its major characters. The episode deals with the fallout of the Battle of the Gullet, which itself resulted in the death of characters such as Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett), Rhaenyra's son.



The second episode shows Alicent (Olivia Cooke) clearing the way for Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) to take control of the Red Keep. Rhaneyra returns to King's Landing to take her place on the Iron Throne, but things are not so easy for her.



Alicent tries to flee King's Landing with Helaena (Phia Saban) after she sends Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) to fly to Harrenhal. However, Alicent and Halaena and her baby are caught and brought back to Rheanyra.



Daemon suggests to Rhaenyra that she must execute someone respected to cement her hold on power, even if her actions threaten her fragile alliance with Alicent. The target they choose is Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Alicent's father.



Otto was absent for the majority of House of the Dragon season 2. He was revealed to be alive and being kept as a prisoner in the season finale. Daemon is escorted to see the former Hand of the King after he returns to King's Landing, and in Otto, he finds the perfect target for Rhaenyra's first move.



Rhaenyra is pushed to take action against Otto by Daemon so that she can prove that she is not a forgiving leader. With tears in her eyes, she beheads Otto. The first cut doesn't completely go through.



Rhaenyra decapitates Otto on her second try. With Otto's head on the ground, she sits on the Iron Throne, just as Alicent walks in and sees her dead father.



The death of Otto may change the bond between Rhaenyra and Alicent forever. It could put Alicent on a journey for revenge. Rhaenyra had promised to spare Alicent and her family once she assumed the throne, Otto's death is sure to drive a wedge between them. The reversal of power may also lead other characters to question their loyalty, Esquire reported.



With Rhaenyra getting her first test of real power, the next episode of House of the Dragon season 3 promises some exciting moments.