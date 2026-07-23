Video: Giant Flying Dragon Surprises Early Morning Commuters In Scotland

A giant dragon flying over Glasgow left many people amazed after it was spotted early in the morning. According to The National, the unusual sight was captured on camera as the dragon appeared to glide above the River Clyde near the OVO Hydro. The video quickly spread online, with many people wondering what they had just seen.

The footage was recorded by STV radio presenter Ewen Cameron while he was driving to work at about 5.45am. He later shared the clip on social media, saying he had seen the dragon flying over the river.

As reported by The National, the video sparked plenty of jokes and theories online. Some football fans even suggested it was a clever stunt linked to Rangers' reported interest in Serbian midfielder Vanja Dragojevic.

However, the dragon was not real. It was a high-tech flying model of Syrax, one of the dragons from the television series House of the Dragon. The model weighs about 13kg and was built by German company Airstage using carbon fibre, foam and small engines hidden in its legs.

Dennis Gutowsky, the operator and pilot, said: "We built this beautiful flying dragon. Her name is Syrax, and this thing has 23 moving parts, which all work together. We have moving rudders, we have moving propellers, a moving tail, and also moving wings. It's very cool to fly a dragon."

"It's very special because actually I fly RC planes, and that's totally different. You have to train a lot to fly like like this," he said.

The National reported that the dragon had previously flown over London as part of a promotional campaign for the fantasy series. The company behind the model said it took months of research and careful design to make it look as realistic as possible while flying.