Indian Killed, 6 Injured In Iranian Cruise Strikes On UAE Tankers In Hormuz

One Indian crew member was killed and eight others were injured, including six Indians and two Ukrainians, after two Iranian cruise missiles hit the UAE's national tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, while they were passing through the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters.

Four of the injured suffered serious injuries, while both tankers sustained damage in fires that were later brought under control.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Defence condemned the strike as a serious violation of international law and a threat to regional security and stability.

It said, "The UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its citizens and residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protects its national interests."

The ministry further said it remains on the highest level of readiness and preparedness to address any threats and is taking all necessary measures to respond decisively to any attempt to undermine the country's security and stability.

Fresh Strikes On Iran

The US launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran on Monday, just hours after President Donald Trump announced that Washington was "reinstating" a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and, in a significant shift in policy, would require other vessels to pay for safe passage.

The developments come amid Iran's repeated assertion that it controls the strategically important waterway, while the latest exchange of attacks has raised fears of a renewed full-scale conflict.

In a post on social media, US Central Command said American forces had started another series of military strikes targeting Iran.

"These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the US military said.

Shortly after the announcement, Trump described the operation as "another major attack."

"We're hitting them very hard. And it'll continue, and we'll see what happens," he told reporters in the Oval Office. "We're knocking out all of their offensive capability and we're controlling the straits. We're putting the blockade back."

(With inputs from agencies)