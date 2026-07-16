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US Forces Launch New Wave Of Strikes Against Iran

The United States launched a new wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday in a bid to curb Tehran's ability to threaten the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said.

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US Forces Launch New Wave Of Strikes Against Iran

The United States launched a new wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday in a bid to curb Tehran's ability to threaten the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said.

The strikes -- which started at 1900 GMT -- "are targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz," US Central Command said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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