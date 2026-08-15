Techie With More Than Rs 12 Crore In Equity Struggling To Find Motivation In Life: 'This Is Not A Brag'

A techie working at a semiconductor company has sought the internet's help on how to find motivation in life after accumulating substantial wealth. In a social media post, the software engineer detailed that he had amassed more than Rs 12.4 crore ($1.3 million) in equities, in addition to having bought their own house.

The techie in his early 30s said this was not a brag, and he considered himself a mediocre engineer who got lucky and came into fortune.

"Worked at a semiconductor company and have more than 1.3 million in equity & my own house. I currently work at a software company that is paying alright but the work and culture is just meh," the techie said.

The techie said the company's upper hierarchy had sensed his lack of enthusiasm and subsequently promoted a 26-year-old man as a manager, who did not understand the full picture.

"[He] assigns work out of his a**. I am planning to start job hunting again, but the LeetCode grind seems intimidating," the techie explained.

"I know there must be many in this bucket so if anyone can give me a few words of wisdom, I would appreciate that. I know this is a good problem to have. I can't think of FIRE or any such things, as I am in my early 30s and yet to start my family," he added.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Toddler Appears In Middle Of Road In Noida As Driver's Reflexes Avert Tragedy, Dashcam Video Viral

Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the techie to start a consulting gig or give something back to society by teaching underprivileged children.

"Chip designing pays crazy money man, that's for sure!" said one user, while another added: "I would start teaching impoverished kids in my free time and take consulting gigs on the side if I were you."

A third commented: "This reads like you don't find the work challenging enough. Now that you have the freedom, why not do something you genuinely enjoy?"

A fourth said: "That's the dream man. I would quit my job at that point, invest a portion of it and do consulting gigs or perhaps start a small company and do the necessary things to stop leaking the wealth. Congratulations again. All the best on your future endeavours."