Walmart Techie Shares Breakdown Of His Rs 74,000 Monthly Expenses In Bengaluru: 'Spend Zero On Commute'

A 22-year-old corporate professional's social media post detailing his Rs 74,000 monthly living expenses in Bengaluru has sparked a discussion about the cost of living in the city. In an Instagram post titled 'Here's how much money I spend in a month,' Walmart techie Anand provided a detailed breakdown of his high monthly expenses, which included zero money spent on commute and food.

Anand highlighted that he was sharing the real side of life in Bengaluru, where he forked out Rs 18,000 as rent for accommodation and another Rs 3,000 to avail the services of a house help.

"Here's how much money I spend in a month as a 27-year-old software engineer living in Bangalore. Rent is 18,000 and Rs 3,000 for house hel," said Anand.

While most working professionals tend to detest their routine 9-to-5 jobs due to monotony, Anand revealed that he actually romanticised it.

"Commute and food is zero because I survive on office meals and cabs. This is the reason I romanticise my 9 to 5," he said.

As for protein, food and groceries, Anand said he was still spending close to Rs 12,000 every month.

"Now investments and SIPs are around Rs 30,000 because I can't be trusted with idle money in my account. Miscellaneous expenses like shopping, random 2 am, Amazon orders cost around 10k," he said.

"So total wallet damage 74k, which is a little scary because I don't go out that much and neither do I party. But I guess adulting in these big cities is just one long bill."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, one of the social media users pointed out: "Don't think SIP can be counted as expenses here because that money can come back."

Another compared his expenses to their own salary: "Brother is spending more than what I will receive monthly after FTE. What to say about this internship now."

A third commented: "Bro, hardly 70-75k is too good. I was not even able to manage my expenses. Every month crossing over Rs 3 lakh easily. Not getting financial stability."