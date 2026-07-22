"Why Are You So Selective?" Centre On Rahul Gandhi's Paper Leak Charges

The Central government mounted a counteroffensive against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi amid his barrage of attacks over NEET protests on Wednesday, accusing him of being "selective" by not raising paper leaks in states ruled by the Congress and its allies.

Hours after Gandhi alleged that over 150 paper leaks had taken place over the past 10 years of the BJP rule, Union Minister JP Nadda accused the Congress leader of wanting to gain political mileage from the students' protests.

"If I talk about the paper leak in the Service Selection Board examination in Jammu and Kashmir, where the government is of the Congress and the National Conference. Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, the paper leak happened in Himachal Pradesh School Examination Board, where the government is of the Congress. Similarly, in Jharkhand, Hindi and Science papers were leaked in JAC, where the government is of the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. In Telangana, the language paper of Intermediate was leaked, and there too we know that the government is supported by Congress and CPI. In Telangana, the language paper was leaked in SSC, and there too the government is supported by the Congress Party and CPI," he said at a press conference in Delhi.

