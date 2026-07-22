CCTV Shows Terrorist Shooting Jammu And Kashmir Cop At Point-Blank Range

The shooting of a J&K policeman by suspected terrorists has been captured on CCTV.

Footage of the day-light terror attack shows 35-year-old head constable Aashiq Hussain Qureshi being shot at point-blank range in a busy market area in Anantnag.

The footage shows the assailant approaching a police party deployed at a busy market before opening fire.

Suspected terrorists opened fire at a police party in Anantnag town of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The firing took place around 12.30 pm at Lal Chowk. The police party was deployed for Amarnath Yatra security duty.

Qureshi was rushed to the Government Medical College hospital in Anantnag, where doctors declared him "brought dead".

This is the first terror attack in the Valley since last year's Pahalgam attack.

Read | Policeman Shot Dead In Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to track down the terrorists.

Some people have been detained for questioning by the security forces.

Eyewitnesses told NDTV that the attacker was carrying an assault rifle. Two bullets also hit the nearby shop.

There is heavy deployment of security forces in Anantnag town amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. The Yatra has remained suspended for the last four days due to inclement weather in Jammu and Kashmir.