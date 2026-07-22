Vijay's 2-Pronged Stance On Protest: Support For Rahul Gandhi, Abolish NEET

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay adopted a two-pronged approach in his reaction to the NEET paper leak protest in Delhi. In his statement on X, he was unequivocal in his support for his Congress ally Rahul Gandhi's agitation but equally clear in his opposition to the medical entrance exam itself.

The TVK founder described police action against the Congress leader as "condemnable". In the same breath, he reiterated his party's oft-repeated demand -- the scrapping of NEET exams.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house, where they had been staging a protest demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the paper leak. They were later released.

"The detention of several leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who took to the street in support of the protest held in Delhi against the irregularities in the NEET exam, is against democracy. These actions of the Union Government are condemnable," wrote Vijay.

Also read: After Dharna And Detention, Rahul Gandhi's Five Demands To The Centre

"Regarding the NEET exam, the uncompromising stance of the TVK is that the NEET exam system should be completely abolished. We will never make false promises to do vote politics using the NEET exam system, which greatly affects not only the students but also their families," he added.

Vijay also demanded more power to the state in higher education.

"If the NEET exam is to be abolished, first education should be transferred to the State List. That can be the only permanent solution. If there are any legal and procedural problems in it, then until they are resolved, a Special Concurrent List should be created as an interim solution and through it, power should be given to the state governments. Through it, the states should be provided with full power in matters including education and medical education. This is our view towards a permanent solution and an interim solution. We have emphasised this deeply at the education award ceremony held on behalf of our organisation when the party was founded," he wrote.

He said the central government should respect the feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Also read: "152 Paper Leaks In 10 Years, Zero Convictions": Rahul Gandhi Targets Government

Rahul Gandhi's 5 Demands

Hours after he was detained, Rahul Gandhi listed his five demands, which included resignations of Home Minister Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan, action against police who assaulted students and withdrawal of cases against students.

He also demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a discussion on NEET in Parliament and education reforms.

On Wednesday, Gandhi said the education system in the country has been rigged under the current government.

"Students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. It is a legitimate demand. Pradhan is a corrupt and incompetent man. He must be removed," he added.

Also read: Congress Claims Rahul Gandhi's Reel With Vijay "Blocked", Centre Responds

He also accused the Education Minister of destroying "India's education system, which was our biggest asset".

Rahul Gandhi played a pivotal role in the formation of Vijay's government as five Congress MLAs lent support to TVK when the latter had been pressed to muster enough numbers in May.