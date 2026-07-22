'I'm Shocked': Foreigner Reviews Vande Bharat Sleeper Train 6 Months After Launch, Shares Experience

More than six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper train, a foreign traveller's review has gone viral. Travel content creator Anusha, who first rode the train during its January debut, shared an Instagram video in which she said she was 'shocked' by how Indian Railways maintained cleanliness and service inside the state-of-the-art train.

Anusha highlighted that she was fully expecting the train to be trashed and unkempt after six months of operations, but the reality was different.

"I was fully prepared to find our Guwahati to Kolkata Vande Bharat completely trashed today," said Anusha, adding: "Six months after the massive inauguration, I'm travelling completely solo on the train and this time I booked first AC to check if the hype was actually real or just a one-day stunt."

"I was offered a chai, and then I went straight to inspect. And I'm shocked. The cabin is huge, modern and actually spotless even after six months."

Anusha noted that while the overall train conditions were great, the real test was the state of the bathrooms. Surprisingly, they were spotless and easily passed the vibe check.

"But the ultimate taste was the bathroom and yes, our first AC has an actual shower area that is surprisingly clean," she said. "Even the food hit the same exact delicious spot as day 1. Our premium train actually passed the 6-month vibe check."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the video gained traction, social media users lauded Anusha for showing the positive side of India, adding that the government had done a commendable job launching the Vande Bharat sleeper trains.

"Government of India is doing its best, It is we, the citizens, who don't deserve progress," said one user while another added: "Thanks for showcasing the comfortable journey of Indian Railways."

A third commented: "The Railways are doing their but, but we as passengers must preserve the amenities."