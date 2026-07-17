India's Hydrogen-Powered Trains Could Play Niche Role In Energy Transition

The launch of India's first hydrogen-powered train on Friday will mark a shift from dependence on fossil fuels for an energy-intensive railways sector, but is likely to play a niche role rather than becoming the mainstream solution as most of the country's broad-gauge network is already electrified, according to experts.

Hydrogen's long-term contribution to India's energy transition and climate goals will depend on whether affordable green hydrogen - which is produced using renewable electricity - is available and if it proves to be economically competitive for a specific route, the experts said.

India is set to get its first hydrogen-powered train on Friday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the passenger service from Jind to Sonipat in Haryana. The 89-KM distance between the two cities will be covered in two hours, with the train halting at 12 intermediate stations.

A 1,200-kilowatt hydrogen-fuel-cell-propulsion system will power the 10-car trainset, which will operate at a maximum speed of 75 km per hour, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

"This milestone marks the latest chapter in the evolution of how Indian Railways has powered its trains, reflecting India's broader journey from coal and steam to cleaner, more sustainable sources of energy," it said.

"In simple terms, a hydrogen-fuel-cell-propulsion system works by combining hydrogen with oxygen from the air inside a fuel cell to produce electricity. This electricity powers the train's motors," Harpreet Singh Arora, professor at Shiv Nadar University's school of engineering, told PTI.

"A hydrogen fuel cell train is essentially an electric train that generates its own electricity on board. Instead of drawing power from overhead lines, hydrogen stored in high-pressure tanks reacts with oxygen from the air inside a fuel cell to produce electricity," Moushumi Mohanty, senior programme manager, electric mobility programme, at New Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment, said.

The only direct emission from the fuel cell is water vapour, she added.

Hydrogen is considered a "clean fuel" since its burning produces no harmful pollutants, such as carbon dioxide, particulate matter, sulphur oxides or nitrogen oxides, typically released when fossil fuels are burned. The water vapour released from burning hydrogen remains in the atmosphere for a short period, eventually forming a part of the natural water cycle.

Hydrogen fuel for the train is "produced separately, compressed, transported to the refuelling station and filled into storage tanks on the train", Mohanty told PTI.

An indigenous hydrogen storage-and-refuelling facility has been set up at Jind for the trainset, the statement said.

"The hydrogen-refuelling infrastructure consists of hydrogen production or supply facilities, compression systems, high-pressure storage tanks, dispensing equipment and safety systems. Hydrogen is compressed, typically to high pressures, stored on site and transferred into onboard tanks through specialised dispensing systems," Mohanty said.

In safety features, the train and the refuelling plant are equipped with devices to detect hydrogen leaks and unusual heat, along with an automatic shut-off system capable of cutting off hydrogen supply on its own, without waiting for a person to react, the ministry statement said.

It added that the pilot's cabin is specifically designed to keep the person safe, with a special mode that allows the train to be moved to safety in an emergency.

With the initiative, India enters a select league of nations, including Germany, France, China, the United States and Japan, that either have hydrogen trains active on specific routes or are exploring the fuel for a cleaner rail transportation. Germany pioneered the world's first hydrogen train, which entered commercial service in 2018 in its Lower Saxony state.

"The introduction of a hydrogen-powered train is significant for India's energy transition as it represents a move toward cleaner, low-emission transport. It supports India's climate goals by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and lowering greenhouse-gas emissions, especially in sectors like railways that consume large amounts of energy," Arora said.

In its fourth and latest Biennial Update Report submitted to the United Nations on December 30, 2024, India described its greenhouse-gas inventory for 2020.

The transport sector accounted for more than 13 per cent of the energy-sector emissions -- which formed 92 per cent of the country's carbon dioxide emissions -- of which road transport contributed 94 per cent and the railways 1 per cent.

However, "the sustainability of hydrogen as a clean-energy source depends not only on the fuel itself, but also on how it is produced, the infrastructure that supports its use and the sectors in which it is applied. To fully realise its de-carbonisation potential, greater emphasis should be placed on green hydrogen, which is produced through water electrolysis using renewable electricity," Mainak Mukherjee, product analyst at global technology firm SLB, said.

Mohanty said, "Hydrogen deployment should prioritise green-hydrogen production, minimise leakage across the supply chain, improve fuel-cell efficiency and focus on applications where direct electrification is not feasible." A 2024 study by researchers from the University of Michigan in the US found that green hydrogen can be strategically used to power heavy-duty road, rail, aviation and marine transportation, where electric alternatives are constrained by load and range.

Findings published in the journal "Joule" showed that electric-powered transport is about three to eight times more efficient than using hydrogen directly or electrofuels made from green hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide.

"The experiences of Germany and France demonstrated that hydrogen-powered trains can complement diesel trains to a certain extent, on non-electrified regional rail lines, where electrification is technically difficult or economically expensive. Successful deployment would depend on factors, such as route suitability, shared re-fuelling infrastructure and the use of green hydrogen to maximise emissions reduction," Mukherjee said.

Mohanty said, "Given that more than 95 per cent of India's broad-gauge railway network is already electrified, hydrogen trains are likely to have a niche role rather than becoming the mainstream solution." "Their long-term contribution to climate goals will depend on the availability of affordable green hydrogen and whether they prove economically competitive for specific routes," the electric-mobility expert added.

The railways presents an opportunity for trialling hydrogen deployment because of fixed routes and schedules, making the refuelling infrastructure easier to establish.

"In addition, they (trains) require high power over long distances, which hydrogen can efficiently provide," Arora said.

"Hydrogen fuel cells typically have an efficiency of around 50-60 per cent in converting hydrogen into electricity. The efficiency of producing hydrogen through electrolysis is generally about 60-70 per cent, depending on the technology and conditions used," he said.

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