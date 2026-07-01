Indian Couple Breaks Down Rs 3.6 Lakh Monthly Expenses In Dubai: "Doesn't Include Travelling, Shopping"

The internet is filled with videos of professionals sharing details about their salaries, monthly expenses, and savings. Such posts often go viral because they offer a rare glimpse into the financial lives of working individuals. These videos spark curiosity among viewers and trigger discussions about the cost of living, personal finance, and whether certain salaries are enough to sustain a comfortable life in major cities. Recently, an Indian expat couple living in Dubai garnered attention after sharing a detailed breakdown of their monthly expenses, saying it takes around AED 13,000 to AED 14,000 (roughly Rs 3.3 lakh to Rs 3.6 lakh) to maintain a comfortable, middle-class lifestyle.

The couple, who post on Instagram as @vis_and_vadapav, said their budget reflects everyday living and does not include travel, shopping, or holidays. "Here's what it costs us as a couple living in Dubai... Please note: These are almost fixed monthly expenses - Any fancy dinner, activities are over and above this," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

According to the couple, their biggest expense is a monthly home loan EMI of AED 6,000 (around Rs 1.5 lakh). They also spend about AED 1,500 (Rs 39,000) on electricity, water and other utility bills.

Since they rarely cook at home, their grocery bill is around AED 500 (Rs 13,000) a month, while they spend another AED 1,500 (Rs 39,000) eating out at restaurants.

Transport is another major cost. The husband spends around AED 1,700 (Rs 44,000) every month on his car, including fuel, parking and Salik toll charges. The wife, who commutes from Dubai to Abu Dhabi for work several days a week, spends AED 1,700 to AED 2,000 (Rs 44,000–Rs 51,000) on travel each month.

The couple also pays AED 250 (around Rs 6,000) for a weekly house cleaner and keeps AED 1,000 (around Rs 26,000) aside for miscellaneous expenses.

Adding everything together, they estimate their regular monthly expenses at AED 13,000–14,000 (Rs 3.3 lakh–Rs 3.6 lakh). They stressed that this amount covers a comfortable lifestyle but does not include vacations or expensive shopping.

Their video has sparked a debate online, with many viewers saying it offers a realistic picture of life in Dubai. Reacting to the video, one user commented, "Thankfully someone has speak truth about the average expense i dont know how ppl are giving fake information to viewers by mentioning 400-500 AED full expense."

"Crying in Dirhams," joked another while a third wrote. "Very realistic."