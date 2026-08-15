NRI Couple To Move To Pune From Ireland After 11 Years Due To 'Job Stress And AI Pressure'

A techie couple working in Ireland said they were preparing to shift to India by May next year as the rising job stress and AI pressure had gotten to them. Having worked 11 years in Ireland, the couple said they were concerned about their two daughters, who remained in daily care for the majority of the day, as they had no family members to look after them.

If the couple moved to Pune, they would have grandparents to look after their children and have help with cooking and cleaning.

"If we stay, our kids' daily life is creche, breakfast club, school, after-school - roughly 8am to 6pm in institutional care - while both of us grind in offices to pay for exactly that care, because there's zero family here," they said.

"In Pune they walk out of school into their grandparents' home. This single picture does more work in my decision than any spreadsheet."

For more than a decade, the couple said they had looked after themselves all alone and did not want to go through the same chores for the rest of their lives.

"The grandparents' healthy years are now. Not in 10 years, when we'd return for hospital duty instead of daily life. And the reverse doesn't work, we tested it. My parents visited Ireland for a month and were done. After 11 years I don't feel rooted here myself," the couple explained.

Having spent such a long time in a foreign land, the couple said they still did not feel Irish as it was a functional life with no roots.

"Festivals in a rented hall aren't festivals. And there's the subtle stuff nobody posts about: conversations that pause when you walk in, the permanent low-grade feeling of being here but not of here," they said.

"Ireland is warmer and less racist than the UK or US in my experience - and it still seeps into kids subconsciously. I've stopped pretending time will fix it."

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'India Would Be Better'

As the post gained traction, a user detailed that they moved back from the US to India, despite being a medical professional and not having a shortage of jobs or visa issues.

"I'm in Ireland as well. I moved here recently(not even months) and still feel that I should move back to India. We moved here with our infant, thinking it'll be better for her future, but considering the health and the daily hustle here, it feels like India would be better," another added.

A third commented: "Being decisive is more important than being exhaustive in the return to India decision. There will be pros and cons everywhere, and one needs conviction to make the most of either India or abroad. You are very decisive, and you have conviction. I wish you the very best. You will do well in the next chapter."

A fourth said: "One more point to add, the education system in India will prepare kids for a jungle rather than one in the West, which keeps them in their dedicated lanes and narrow view of things."