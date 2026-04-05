Woman Shares 30-Day Plan To Help Newcomers Settle Easily In Bengaluru

Moving to a new city can often feel confusing and overwhelming, especially in the first few weeks. A recent social media post is now getting attention for offering a simple way to make this transition easier. A Bengali woman living in Bengaluru has sparked conversation online after sharing a practical "30 day plan" for newcomers.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Mondal posted a video explaining how people can slowly adjust to life in the city without feeling unsettled. In the video, she explains that it's perfectly normal to experience initial difficulties in Bengaluru, but following a 30-day plan can make things much easier.

She says that instead of rushing to find the perfect home in the first week, one should focus on settling in by arranging temporary accommodation.

She further explains that it's crucial to understand the daily commute time in the second week, as this can be a significant change in Bengaluru.

Watch Video Here:

By the third week, she says, it's important to establish a regular routine by organising meals, groceries, and daily routines, otherwise the entire month can feel disjointed.

She also suggests taking time in the final week to explore the city and connect with new people, as without this, the city will never feel like home. She adds that while Bengaluru can be challenging, with the right planning, understanding and enjoying it becomes much easier.

Social Media Reaction

The clip was shared with the caption that newcomers to Bengaluru should follow this 30-day plan, which resonated with many people who faced similar problems after shifting to the city.

One user commented, "So much knowledge about Bangaluru."

Another user noted calls it a "Perfect" plan.