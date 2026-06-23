'It Is A Vibe': Woman Reflects On How Bengaluru Won Her Heart Over Time

Moving to a new city can often feel difficult and lonely at first. However, for one woman in Bengaluru, those initial feelings gradually changed over time, leading her to develop a deep connection with the city she once disliked.

A woman named Riyah shared her experience in a video posted on Instagram, where she spoke about how her relationship with Bengaluru evolved after moving there. Her story has resonated with many people who have relocated to new places and struggled to feel at home in the beginning.

In the video, Riyah said that she hated Bengaluru when she first moved there. She explained that it was not because there was anything wrong with the city itself, but because she did not have any friends, lacked a sense of belonging, and found everything around her unfamiliar.

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Over time, however, her feelings changed. Riyah said the city had grown on her so much that the idea of moving anywhere else no longer felt right. She added that the surprising part was that she still did not have many friends in Bengaluru, mentioning that she only had one or two friends and hardly met them.

Riyah also revealed that the video was filmed during a solo outing. Reflecting on her journey, she said that people leave a piece of their heart in every house and city they live in, and that she knows she does the same.

Social Media Reaction

Her words struck a chord with many social media users who have moved away from familiar surroundings for work, studies, or personal reasons. For many, her experience reflected the loneliness that often comes with starting over in a new city, as well as the unexpected attachment that can develop over time.

One user commented, "So relatable! Like someone is narrating my own story!"

Another user noted, "Bengaluru Rocks."

"I miss Bengaluru so much," added a third user.