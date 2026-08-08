Bengaluru Techie Finds Gurugram Welcoming Despite Initial Warnings: 'Everyone's Been Chill'

Globally known as the Millennium City of India, Gurugram's reputation in recent years has taken a hit due to viral videos of some notorious elements conducting themselves inadequately in public settings. Ahead of his relocation to the city, a Bengaluru techie was warned to remain cautious of such hostile encounters. However, after a month of living there, he revealed that his experience was entirely the opposite, describing the residents as relaxed and accommodating.

In a social media post titled, "Hot take from a South Indian that moved to Gurugram a month back," the techie explained that he received a job opportunity in the city and decided to take it despite obvious warnings.

"So I'm from Bangalore, don't speak Hindi fluently (can barely get by), and when I got this job opportunity everyone warned me, worst city, nothing to do, people are rude, etc. A month in, it's been the opposite for me so far," the techie wrote.

Despite not being into Gurugram's pub culture, the techie said he managed to find like-minded people to share his interests and make new friends.

"I don't drink, so the pub scene here isn't really for me. But I registered for Hyrox and found a bootcamp to train at, and it's been great, everyone's been chill and welcoming. Also joined a run club; same experience there too, easy to talk to people and made a couple of friends as well."

The techie said so far his experience had been good and nothing what people had previously warned him about.

"I know I stay in DLF, so I get that I'm in the “posh” bubble. But even outside of that, cafés, auto drivers, my roommates, security guards, everyone's been nice to me. Nothing like what people told me to expect."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Same For Me'

As the post gained traction, users highlighted that Gurugram was not as bad as it had been portrayed on social media.

"For me, it has been 8 months in Gurgaon. I came from Hyderabad. And I am loving almost everything. People may laugh at me, but trust me, traffic is much better and well-behaved than Bangalore or Hyderabad. Not much honking at traffic lights," said one user while another added: "Thank you for having a positive time and keeping an open mind. Gurgaon welcomed me 30+ years ago and it's been kind ever since."

A third commented: "My partner and I are from Karnataka, particularly Mysore and Mangalore. We have been living here for almost 5 years, and I agree with what you have to say; this city is really not as bad as people think."

A fourth said: "It was the same for me. South Indian who moved to Gurgaon for the first time, and everybody warned me to be careful. Although I did not live in apartments, I lived in independent houses in posh areas. The major difference, however, I spoke fluent Hindi. Almost everybody I came across was nice to me, contrary to what people had warned me about."