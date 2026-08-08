"I Confronted Him": Zaid Darbar Breaks Silence On Kushal Tandon's Derogatory Comments About Wife Gauahar Khan

Zaid Darbar has broken his silence on Kushal Tandon's controversial comments about his wife Gauahar Khan. During their stint in Prime Video's Alliance, Kushal had said, “Tujhe saari meri cheezein pasand aati hai,” presumably referring to Gauahar, whom he had dated in 2013. Zaid has now shared his side of the story, explaining how he responded when the two came face-to-face over the issue.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Zaid revealed that he did confront Kushal for making comments about his personal life. However, the conversation was not aired during the episode. “I actually spoke to him inside, aise nahi tha. Woh toh aapko ek ghante mein I don't think so woh dikha hoga, kyunki woh 23 ghante mujhe hi pata hai andar kya hua,” he said.

Zaid said he consciously decided to speak to Kushal in a calm manner instead of responding out of anger or frustration. “It's not that I didn't speak at all; I actually went and had a very constructive conversation. It isn't necessary to approach someone with anger or frustration for them to understand your point," he added.

Zaid claimed that he intended to make Kushal understand why the comments had affected him. "I have always prioritised peace, focusing on how to make someone understand something calmly so that it doesn't happen again," he explained.

Zaid recalled that Kushal listened to his concerns and responded positively during their conversation. He said Kushal even called him over to speak near the camera and later apologised for his remarks. He added, “Kushal even apologised and said, ‘I'm sorry. Zaid ki family ko main bahut respect karta hoon, aisa humara kuch thought process tha hi nahi'.”

Despite Kushal's past relationship with Gauahar Khan, Zaid and Kushal maintained a respectful friendship inside the Alliance house. The show ended with Mini Mathur as the winner while Aly Goni finished as the first runner-up.