Drunk Techie Fires Air Gun For 45 Minutes Inside Bengaluru Apartment

A 40-year-old IT professional has been taken into custody after allegedly opening fire with an air gun at security guards and vehicles inside an apartment complex near Anekal, in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The incident took place at Sipani Apartments near Bandapur in Anekal. The accused, identified as Anurag Tiwari, a native of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, had been living in a rented flat for the past eight months and was employed at a private IT company in Whitefield.

According to police, Tiwari was heavily intoxicated and was shouting while speaking on the phone inside his apartment. He later stepped onto the balcony and allegedly began firing pellets from an air gun.

The pellets struck parked cars and the metal sheets covering the parking area. Hearing the gunfire, security guards rushed to the spot, following which the accused allegedly fired in their direction as well.

Police said the firing continued for nearly 45 minutes before Surya Nagar police reached the apartment complex and took the accused into custody.

The police have seized the air gun and pellets used in the incident. A case has been registered at Surya Nagar Police Station, and further investigation is underway.