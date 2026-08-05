Man Says Owning Property In Bengaluru 'Feels Impossible' As Homes Under Rs 1 Crore Vanish

Real estate prices have soared to exorbitantly high levels across India, particularly in Bengaluru, the IT hub of the country. A recent social media post highlighted that buying a property in the city was slowly feeling out of reach for many working professionals. While income levels had steadily increased due to the tech jobs, people were still unable to keep up with the exploding property prices.

The post was shared on X by user Shankar von Mysuru, who questioned whether Bengaluru is gradually pricing out the very workforce that has helped drive its growth.

"Buying a home in Bengaluru in 2026 feels less like a goal and more like a fever dream. A decent 2BHK in any good locality now routinely starts at Rs 1.4-1.8 crore, while homes under Rs 1 crore have almost vanished from the core city," the user stated.

For most mid-level professionals, the EMIs hovered between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1.1 lakh, which swallowed a huge chunk of their salaries.

"This is the generation that earns more than their parents ever did, yet owning a house here feels more impossible than it did a decade ago," the man said.

"The gap between rising incomes and exploding property prices keeps widening, leaving many people stuck in the “almost ready” phase year after year."

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'People Are Screwed'

As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that property rates had similarly exploded in cities like Mysuru and Mangaluru.

"You won't find a 2BHK in the heart (core city) of Mysore for Rs 1 crore anymore, forget Bangalore," said one user while another added: "Many NRIs are investing in Bangalore real estate. I believe that's the reason for high prices."

A third commented: "Real estate is no more about the basic needs of housing. Corrupt money is flowing into the space in search of speculative gains! And the governments have no interest in regulating it because politicians and bureaucrats benefit! People are screwed!"

A fourth said: "You are talking about Bengaluru? Tier 2 city like Mangalore has flats now starting at Rs 3 crore. Rs 1 crore flats are like basic ones now with minimal amenities."