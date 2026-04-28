"Nothing Is Working": Bengaluru Woman Highlights Struggle To Find Affordable Home In The City

A woman from Bengaluru has drawn attention online after sharing her experience of searching for a house in the city. She highlights the challenges of finding an affordable home in HSR within a limited budget.

Rajeshwari Gupta posted a video on Instagram explaining that she had only 20 days before she needed to vacate her current house. She said she decided to look for a new place closer to her gym in Bengaluru with a budget of Rs 15,000 and the expectation of finding a basic one-bedroom apartment.

During her search, she found that rental prices in HSR Layout were much higher than expected. She explained that the starting rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the area is around Rs 25,000 and can go up to Rs 50,000 for a fully furnished unit.

She also pointed out that the security deposit felt more like an investment that could result in a loss.

She also expressed frustration with property brokers. She said that brokers often describe the prices as reasonable, but she disagreed with that assessment. As a result, she decided to search for a house on her own without involving brokers.

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Exhausting House-Hunting Process

Rajeshwari further shared that she had been travelling around the area on her scooter in the summer heat to find suitable options. She said the process felt physically demanding, comparing it to a marathon she had not planned for. She added that she was simply looking for a home with basic features like sunlight and ventilation while still being able to manage her expenses.

Describing the experience as stressful, she said that house hunting in Bengaluru feels like a full-time job that also takes an emotional toll. She questioned how residents in HSR Layout manage such challenges in their daily lives.