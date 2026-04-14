Bengaluru Woman Loses 1BHK Within Hours, Highlights City's Competitive Rental Market

A woman in Bengaluru has highlighted the challenges of the city's competitive rental market after losing a house she had almost finalised. The woman, who uses the username @namma_rants on Instagram, shared a video describing her experience. In the video, she explained that she had recently moved to Bengaluru and had been actively looking for a house. She said that she realised losing a potential home felt more painful than losing someone from her life.

She explained that she had been searching for a fully furnished 1BHK for about a month. According to her, after a long time, she found a home she liked, but she had to compromise on many things, while the rent remained the same.

The woman said that she had agreed to almost all of the landlord's conditions and asked for only about an hour to finalise the deal. However, when she called about an hour later to say she was ready to pay the deposit, she was informed that the house had been rented to someone else.

She explained that although she had seen the house only a short time ago, the landlord said that someone else had already paid the deposit and taken it.

Watch Video Here:

Expressing her feelings, she said that this incident deeply saddened her. She said that she had been upset since morning and found it difficult to express her feelings in words. She also said that she would have to start looking for a house again the next day.

Social Media Reaction

The video was shared with a caption expressing his plight and asking for help finding a fully furnished 1BHK near the Garudachar Palya area. The video quickly went viral, with many people sharing their experiences with Bengaluru's fast-paced rental market.

One user commented, "This exact same thing happened with me a couple of weeks back just for a buffer time of 30 minutes."

Another user noted, "Never feel sorry, something better must be on your way."