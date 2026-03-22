Man Turns To AI To Simplify Gruelling Bengaluru House Hunt, Internet Reacts

A Bengaluru-based product designer has gained attention online after he used AI to automate the "full-time job" of house hunting. Frustrated by the manual process of scrolling through listings, he developed a custom workflow to efficiently find his next home. On X, Sunal Sood explained how he used an AI tool called Comet to build a structured system that handled the repetitive tasks of searching for a flat. His results were highly efficient. Out of 20 initial leads, he only needed to perform 4 visits before finding 1 finalised home.

"House hunting in Bangalore is a full-time job. So I hired an AI. My workflow and how it helped me, save it so you can try it out," the post read.

See the post here:

House hunting in Bangalore is a full-time job

So I hired an AI



My workflow and how it helped me, save it so you can try it out →



•⁠ Opens facebook all flatmates groups, and runs Comet with all detailed prompts and kind of places I wanted

•⁠ ⁠scans Facebook flat &… pic.twitter.com/v9Q3Kz2IGp — Sunal Sood (@sunalsood) March 20, 2026

Here's how the AI system worked:

The AI scanned multiple Facebook "Flat and Flatmates" groups simultaneously.

It filtered for "no brokerage" listings posted within the last month.

The system automatically removed spam and irrelevant or fake posts.

It calculated travel times from potential houses to key locations he frequently visited.

It extracted contact details and provided them as tappable links in a clean summary.

The post went viral, with many people commenting on AI's growing presence in daily life. One person said, "This is the best use of AI." Another commented, "Beautiful house finalized. All the very best with the new stint; God bless."

"Best use of Comet," added a third.