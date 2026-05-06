British Entrepreneur Proposes Tax On AI To Protect Jobs

To protect jobs, a British tech entrepreneur is calling for a tax on AI, comparing it to a "minimum wage" for robots. Charles Radclyffe , head of a Wales-based automation firm, warned that policymakers were moving too slowly to address the rapid pace of AI adoption. He argued that the government needs a "lever" to control the rollout, ensuring that companies using AI to replace human tasks contribute more to the economy.

Radclyffe told the BBC that tax on robotic and digital AI employees or a "minimum wage for robots" would help slow down its uptake by companies, allowing the government to react proactively if the impact on human jobs was too disruptive.

"If you really look at the individuals who are facing this transition now, and I would say white-collar workers in places like Cardiff are absolutely in firing line of AI, then I think this is a really serious problem," Radclyffe said, adding that throttling the adoption of AI would "create a more level playing field".

Radclyffe observed that although companies utilising AI were not currently implementing widespread job cuts, there was a noticeable decline in recruitment. He warned of a future where some people could be out of work "for the rest of their lives".

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Future Of Jobs

Last week, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) AI expert warned that replacing entry-level jobs with technology could be a long-term strategic blunder. Research scientist Andrew McAfee, who co-leads MIT's Initiative on the Digital Economy, said cutting off jobs for Gen Z workers may not only shrink the workforce but also disrupt the pipeline that may produce leaders capable of taking the economy forward.

“How else are people going to learn to do the job except via on-the-job learning and training apprenticeship?” said McAfee, adding: "That's how you learn to do difficult knowledge work is by helping somebody who's good at that with the routine stuff. And when we put too much automation in that too quickly, we lose that apprenticeship ladder.”

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has repeatedly stated that AI could wipe out half of the entry-level jobs within the next five years. Amodei said repetitive-but-variable tasks in law firms, consulting, administration, and finance could be eliminated soon, with CEOs looking to use AI to cut costs.