Digital India Corporation Invites Applications For Multiple Positions, Check Details

Digital India Corporation is accepting applications for multiple positions under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) project. The roles available include Full Stack Developer, Mobile Developer, and Content Writer, all based in Delhi. The application deadline is November 12, 2024.

Vacancy Details

Full Stack Developer

Number of positions: 1

Roles & Responsibilities:

Hands-on experience with web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, AJAX, JQuery, Node.js, and React.js.

Proficient in relational databases, version control tools, and developing web services using REST and SOAP architectures.

Skilled in creating documentation, such as requirement specifications, manuals, and project-related documents.

Experience with common third-party APIs (e.g., Google, Facebook, SMS, and payment gateways).

Strong understanding of Object-Oriented Programming and MVC framework architecture, with experience in MVC development.

Knowledge of web security audit processes and tools.

Committed to best practices in design and coding, with a drive to innovate.



Mobile Developer



Number of positions: 1

Roles & responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain high-quality React Native applications with a focus on security best practices.

Write clean, efficient, and thoroughly tested code that adheres to industry security standards.

Collaborate with designers and back-end developers to turn mockups and requirements into functional app features.

Integrate and leverage native and third-party APIs for seamless platform integration.

Implement robust user authentication mechanisms to safeguard user data and prevent unauthorized access.

Content Writer

Number of Positions: 1

Roles & Responsibilities: