"Not Everyone Works In IT": Woman Questions High Rent Assumptions In Bengaluru

A Bengaluru woman has sparked an online discussion about housing affordability after sharing her experience with rising rents in the city. In a video posted online, she highlighted the challenges many working professionals face while searching for accommodation and urged landlords to consider the diverse income levels of people living in Bengaluru.

In the video, the woman said that many property owners assume that everyone moving to Bengaluru works in the IT sector and earns a high salary. She explained that people come to the city from different professional backgrounds and have varying income levels.

She said landlords should keep this reality in mind while deciding rents, as not all tenants earn lakhs of rupees. According to her, every individual has a different job and salary structure, and rental expectations should reflect that diversity.

The woman also spoke about the impact of inflation and increasing living expenses. She acknowledged that prices have risen in general, but said that frequent increases in rent and security deposits are creating additional challenges for many residents.

She said a large number of people are facing similar concerns and are finding it difficult to balance everyday expenses, savings and housing costs. According to her, many tenants are trying to manage their finances while adapting to the city's rising cost of living.

The woman also addressed comments often directed at migrants who struggle with Bengaluru's expenses. She said people move to the city to work and build their careers, and that seeking affordable housing should not be seen as a reason to leave.

According to her, people step out of their homes to earn a livelihood, and rising rents should not mean they have to give up opportunities and return to their hometowns.

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In the caption accompanying her video, the woman explained that the issue came up during a conversation with a landlord while she was trying to negotiate the rent for a property.

She said the owner assumed she worked in the IT sector and earned a high salary, which was why the rent should not be reduced. The assumption, she wrote, made her think about the challenges faced by people working outside the IT industry.

The woman added that she is not from the IT sector and wondered how non-IT professionals are expected to find affordable accommodation if such assumptions continue. She said the experience motivated her to raise awareness about the issue and encourage a broader conversation about housing affordability in the city.

Social Media Reaction

Her video has since drawn attention online, with many users discussing the importance of considering different income groups while addressing Bengaluru's growing housing demands.

One user commented, "You're absolutely right. It's insane."

Another user noted, "This is so true."