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Watch: Spanish Pilot Fools Argentina Fans With World Cup Victory Announcement

The pilot said he wanted to congratulate "fellow Argentines...," which prompted the Argentina fans to celebrate. Then he revealed the truth.

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Watch: Spanish Pilot Fools Argentina Fans With World Cup Victory Announcement
Argentinian media called in a "tasteless joke".
  • Spanish pilot fooled Argentina fans by announcing their World Cup 2026 win over Spain
  • Passengers cheered before pilot revealed Spain won 1-0 in extra time
  • Spain secured victory with Ferran Torres' goal in the 106th minute
Are there any consequences for pilots making jokes over the intercom?

Spanish pilot played a cruel midair prank on a plane full of Argentina fans, as he fooled them by announcing that their national team had won the Football World Cup 2026 against Spain, People magazine reported. A viral video showing the moment the pilot tricked fans left social media users divided.

The passengers, who were flying during the World Cup final and could not watch the match live, had to rely on the flight crew for updates. Speaking over the intercom, the pilot began by offering congratulations to Argentina, leading the cabin, filled with fans wearing blue and white jerseys, to erupt into wild cheers and celebration.

However, their joy was short-lived. Immediately after the fans started celebrating, the pilot revealed the joke: Spain had actually won the match 1-0 in extra time.

Spain became world champions on Sunday when substitute Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute to beat the World Cup holders Argentina with a 1-0 victory.

Watch the video here:

Here's what he said

As quoted in the report, he told the passengers that the World Cup final was a "hard-fought match right to the end, including extra time".

"Both team gave it their all, but unfortunately, only one can win a World Cup final," he added.

He then said that he wanted to congratulate "our fellow Argentines...," which prompted the Argentina fans to celebrate.

"Because Spain has won the World Cup," he added to his sentence. As per the report, the video gained massive traction with more than 12 million views and over 1.7 million likes.

Social media reactions

The trick quickly drew backlash on social media and in Argentine news outlets, which criticised the pilot for pulling a harsh prank on heartbroken fans at 30,000 feet.

In the comment section, one user joked about. As quoted, they wrote, "Which company is it? I want to travel with them regularly.

Reacting to the video, Argentine tabloid Cronica called it "desagradable", which means "unpleasant".

Meanwhile, Radio Mitre said it was "el chiste de mal gusto," which translates to "a tasteless joke."

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