Why Arijit Singh Made An Exception For <i>Awarapan 2</i> In The Middle Of His Music Break

Not too long ago, music lovers not just in India but across the world thought Arijit Singh had retired from playback singing and wouldn't be back anytime soon. And then Awarapan 2 happened.

Music composer Amaal Mallik has now revealed how Arijit became a part of the project and made it clear that his return was not the result of pressure from anyone.

Amaal explained that the Yeh Awarapan song was not an old track waiting to be released. For almost a year, it existed only in his own voice before Arijit heard it.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Amaal Mallik said, “I think there is no force by any chance. He has made a decision. So when he heard the song, it was nothing as we promised it earlier and there was no deal. People always think it must have been an old recorded song released now.”

“Since a year, it was in my voice and usually Arijit and I play our music to each other also. I send him five or six songs and if he likes one of them, we work on it together. That is how we usually collaborate on film music.”

According to Amaal Mallik, Arijit Singh was not easily convinced to sing this song. He felt that Amaal had already sung it properly and questioned why he needed to record. The composer told him that he wanted Arijit for the song and the singer finally agreed to record it a few months ago. According to Amaal, Arijit made a genuine effort for the song. Amaal Mallik believes someone like Arijit Singh is very rare because of his talent, hard work and the courage to step away from film music when he wants to.

People should not treat Arijit's return as if it is his final song. If Arijit likes another song in the future, he may choose to sing it and Amaal will be happy about it, he said. He also pointed out that Arijit has not entirely stepped away from film music.

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, is set to release on August 14.