Startup Founder Leaves Bengaluru For Dubai, Says "Not A Financial Decision"

An entrepreneur has left Bengaluru for Dubai "indefinitely", claiming that it was not a "financial decision". Mehul Mohan, the founder of the startup Fermion, suggested that the overall system fatigue left him "completely burned out". It appears that after years of pushing to scale in Bengaluru, he decided to relocate to Dubai in search of a work-life balance.

"Earlier this week, I left Bangalore/India, moved to Dubai indefinitely. I can add reasons, but I will skip because the internet loves to lose nuance," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "I also considered SF/US as an option but passed on it for some other reasons. Dubai, UAE is what I hope would be my new home."

In a follow-up post, he revealed, "This was most definitely not a financial decision (I don't have massive crypto or funds etc), but rather, let's just say, I'm a little teeny bit completely burned out with our system back in India, among other things."

"No more context."

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See the post here:

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Social Media Reaction

The post resonated with many on the social media platform and went viral with over 124,700 views and more than 1,000 likes. In the comment section, curious users asked him to share details about his lifestyle in Dubai.

"Can you please tell how can we move to Dubai? Do we need to have job offer from a Dubai based company? Or is there any other way too?" one user asked.

"Can you let us know about the living expenses in Dubai? and then we can compare that with of what we are having in Bangalore," another user asked. "For me in BLR, I live in a top gated society with almost all amenities (i love sports so box cricket, badminton, Tennis are a must) + I spend on Groceries, travel, occasional food outlets + protein costing me like around 45k/month."

"Just curious; what's the tech scene like? I'm sure it's no SF or Blr, but do devs and ML/AI peeps thrive much?" a third user asked.