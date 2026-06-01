Indian Tourist Stunned By Rs 1.5 Lakh Traffic Fine From Switzerland, Delivered 1 Year After Trip

An Indian tourist revealed that after returning home from Switzerland, she received a traffic penalty amounting to roughly Rs 1.5 lakh. The fine landed in the mail nearly a year after the vacation, catching the tourist off guard. In a post on X (Twitter), the woman who goes by the name Poan Sapdi, said they are now trying to understand if there's a way to appeal, reduce and waive it off. "Has anyone here received a traffic violation fine from Switzerland months after returning from a vacation?" she wrote. "We just received a challan of almost rs 1 lakh, nearly a year after our trip. We're trying to understand if there's any way to appeal, reduce, or get it waived."

In a follow-up post, she asked the social media community to share some advice. "Would love to hear from anyone who has dealt with something similar or knows the process. Any help would be greatly appreciated," she added.

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See the post here:

Social Media Reaction

With over 1.3 million views, the post went viral. The case also sparked discussion among Indian travellers about checking rental agreements carefully and understanding local traffic rules abroad. Rental companies typically pass on the fine plus an admin fee, and ignoring it can lead to higher penalties or issues on future trips.

"Imho, not possible to waive. Also as you have taken it over X then authorities may make sure to set an example," one user wrote in the comment section. "Waiving request from overseas will most likely result into increase in fine. Better pay it asap to not begin blacklisted from next Schengen visa."

The woman replied, "We are going to pay obviously but it was mentioned in the letter that we can contest the fine - we want to contest the late fee since we got the communication super late."

"Got one from Germany once after a trip for 10k. Paid. But 1 lakh is crazy," another user wrote,

"Swiss traffic fines are huge. Pay it, else they will keep on piling interest on it. You can also ask for a payment plan, maybe you can pay it over time, little by little. Not sure if you travel back