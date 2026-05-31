"What Is Wrong With Us Indians?" Man Calls Out Airport Baggage Chaos, Internet Reacts

Frustration among passengers at busy airports is nothing new, but an Indian traveller is speaking up about the chaos around the baggage carousels, sparking debate about basic civic sense and airport etiquette. In an Instagram post, a traveller named Mangalam Poddar pointed out how passengers often crowd around the belt as soon as it starts moving, creating congestion and making it harder for everyone to grab their luggage. Instead of waiting their turn, people push forward, block walkways, and reach over others, turning a simple pickup into a chaotic rush. "Why do we all go crazy at Indian airports, man? Look here, this is the luggage belt, okay? The belt is coming from this side, right?" he said in the video while showing the crowd one side of the belt. He argued that the crowding slows the whole process down and increases the risk of bags getting knocked around or taken by mistake.

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Watch the video here:

"Everyone is crowding and pushing, squeezing past each other in the sweat. Everyone wants to grab their luggage right there. And look over here, it's completely empty. Bro, even if it moves forward, it's going to come this way only, right? The luggage is bound to come around this side anyway. It's so strange, people are so strange," he further noted.

"What is wrong with us Indians?" the caption of the video read.

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Social Media Reaction

His comment has struck a chord online, with many agreeing that a little patience and spacing would make the baggage claim process smoother for all. Others noted that clear announcements and better crowd control from airport staff could help reduce the pileup.

"Coz India is a low-trust society. We line up at the start of the belt and standup right after landing, thinking somebody else might take out luggage," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Not just here. Even at traffic signals people, mainly two-wheelers, stop and wait beyond the zebra Crossing. They feel they will lose the race. In such places we are a highly competitive society," one user opened up about anoher issue.

"It's the unnecessary sense of urgency that since people create for themselves, which makes them feel that they are being more efficient than others," a third user stated.