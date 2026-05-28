Passengers Panic As Plane Aborts Two Landings At Mountain Airport In Remote Colombian City

- Passengers terrified after Avianca flight aborted two landings at mountaintop airport in Pasto
- Flight AV9401 pulled up sharply twice due to challenging weather and terrain conditions
- Airport at 6,000 feet elevation requires steep approaches and specially trained pilots
Passengers of a commercial flight were left terrified after the aircraft attempted and aborted two separate landings at a difficult mountaintop airport, the New York Post reported. The Avianca Airlines Flight AV9401 made its first approach but pulled up sharply at the last moment at the remote Colombian city of Pasto, almost 6,000 feet above sea level. On the second try, it came in low again before the pilots initiated a go-around. The repeated attempts triggered distress in the cabin, with several passengers reportedly crying and others becoming physically ill.
Landings and takeoffs at mountain airports are quite difficult and often require steep approaches and precise timing due to high elevation and unpredictable winds. This particular airport is known among pilots for its challenging conditions, and airlines typically use specially trained crews for the route. The flight eventually diverted or landed safely on a later attempt, though details on the final outcome weren't immediately disclosed by the airline.
Watch the footage here:
ALERT: Frightened passengers openly praying as people cry, scream, and throw up after having to abort landing multiple times at a notorious mountain runway.— E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) May 27, 2026
Avianca Airlines flight AV9401 from Bogotá, Colombia, to the remote city of Pasto was forced to divert twice due to thick… pic.twitter.com/N8L3E6LEgz
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As reported by the outlet, passengers described the experience as "terrifying" and said the crew did not provide much explanation during the aborted approaches. Meanwhile, earlier, the aviation experts have noted that go-arounds are a standard safety procedure when a landing doesn't meet the required criteria.
However, Avianca confirmed that the weather conditions at the airport created problems. "When conditions are not safe, pilots must abort the manoeuvre and try again or divert. It is a completely normal part of aerial safety protocols," an airline spokesperson told Jam Press. "Safety is our priority."
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