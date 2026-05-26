Cruise Line Warns Passengers Not To Take Buffet Food To Rooms, Internet Reacts

Costa Cruises is telling passengers not to carry buffet plates back to their cabins, and also warning that doing so could trigger a -60 cleaning charge, which is about $70 USD, the New York Post reported. The Italian cruise line, part of Carnival Corporation, began notifying guests on certain sailings in May 2026. According to letters shared online and reported by cruise blog Crew Center, Costa now requires all food to be eaten in designated dining areas. Only trained room-service staff are allowed to transport meals to cabins.

Costa says the rule is a hygiene and safety measure as left-behind plates, spilt food, and crumbs in hallways or cabins can attract pests and create sanitation issues.

A spokesperson told Fox News Digital that "guest safety and well-being are our top priority" and that the notice was shared as a "preventive and deterrent measure" on a limited number of sailings.

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"On a limited number of specific sailings, onboard communication was shared as a preventive and deterrent measure, in line with our existing policies, to encourage guests to [have] responsible behaviour," said a Costa Cruises spokesperson said as quoted.

"Costa Cruises remains committed to ensuring a high-quality, safe and enjoyable experience for all guests on board," the blog mentioned.

"All food must be consumed exclusively in designated dining areas."

The news was shared on some social media platforms and drew mixed reactions. Some travellers support it and raised issues with abandoned dishes and hallway messes on cruises. Others say it penalises families, people with dietary needs, or anyone who likes to enjoy coffee or breakfast on their balcony.

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"I don't blame the cruise line for implementing certain rules. One thing I hate to see is plates [and] cups in the hallways by room doors. If you bring them there, [carry] them back or just eat in eating areas!" one commenter said as quoted by the media outlet.

"I don't blame [the cruise line]... if you're gonna go get food from the buffet, bring the dirty plates back to the buffet. I mean try to have some class," another person said.

"Zero chance I'd pay that fine. Make breakfast in bed for my wife every morning by bringing food back. Who cares where you eat the included food," a third added.