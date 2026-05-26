Viral Video Shows US Students Graduating In Heavy Rain, Parents Slam School

Two high schools in the United States are facing backlash after holding outdoor graduation ceremonies in heavy rain, leaving students soaked and families questioning safety and judgment, the New York Post reported. Several videos of the event went viral on social media platforms. According to the report, Centennial High School and Franklin High School in Franklin, Tennessee, pushed ahead with their outdoor ceremonies Thursday night as a downpour hit during the proceedings, WSMV reported. Students in caps and gowns crossed the stage in the rain while family members sat in rain-soaked bleachers.

"As soon as they started speaking, it started pouring," Victoria Burls, whose daughter Gabriella graduated from Centennial, said while speaking to the media outlet. "I was like, nervous someone was going to slip and fall down the bleachers, like all the elderly people."

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Britney Garner, whose daughter spent hours getting ready, said she had to use an umbrella to try to shield her. "My child put so much into this day to make it special, and I could not stand to sit there and see her get drowned like that," Garner said.

Graduate Brooklynn Broadnax, who sang the national anthem, said she had only a poncho. "My shoes were like puddles," she told WTVF.

Parts of the events were cancelled, including a planned moment of silence for a classmate who died last year. "Penelope was going to graduate with us. We could at least do a moment of silence," Broadnax said.

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Many families said students are now planning to retake graduation photos on the football field because they were drenched during the ceremony.

Families of the students raised questions about why the school proceeded with the outdoor ceremonies in bad weather conditions.

The issue was also raised by former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. "This is ridiculous. The school should have organised the graduation indoors. The graduates and their families deserved a nice ceremony," Greene wrote on X.

"By the way, their parents are tax payers that fund the school and administrator's salaries. Being treated this way should not be tolerated."

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden acknowledged the rain made the ceremonies challenging and thanked families for their patience.