Viral Video: Father Surprises His Son On His 5th Grade Graduation Ceremony

Father drove from Waycross Ga to Steamboat Springs co To see his son graduate

A video is gaining traction on social media where a man is seen attending a ceremony at his son's school, surprising him.

The video has been shared on Instagram by Calibornbree three days ago by the child's mother.

"Every boy needs their DAD!! Da'kota our first-born son graduated 5th grade! We will celebrate every victory! You can see how proud he was to walk on that stage! Even before he saw his dad! Covid has taken so much but this year my baby flourished! He is the sunlight in our darkness."

"Today his dad drove from Waycross Ga to Steamboat Springs co To see his baby graduate! You can see the shock in his eyes! I had to hold this secret! His dad was going to make this happen! And he did! Co-parenting win," reads the caption.

"Another summer with daddy about to being! To add I love to call him little Tarzan! He loves to climb trees just like his dad! Tarzan and this song are something I play for them before they leave every year and before their first day of school. It has so much meant to our little family, she adds further."

The post has received over 10,000 views and more than 700 likes on Instagram.

Users have left heartfelt remarks in the comment section.

"Ah this brought me to tears," wrote a user.

While another said, "OMG I'm balling mg me lamps out. Such a sweet video and by the looks of your posts such a sweet family you all are. That's how Co-parenting should be done. I wish you all the best for your futures, no doubt with a Mammy and Daddy like yours they're going to do great."

"Bawling!! Good job mom & dad!! Congratulations little man," wrote a third user.

