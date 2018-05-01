Bird Disrupts Graduation Ceremony, Security Guards Escort It Out. Watch

ABC News reports that during the weekend, a pair of pesky pelicans decided to gatecrash the graduation ceremony by swooping down on the crowd. One bird then refused to leave even as security personnel surrounded her and tried to get her to fly away.
Footage shows the bird even nipping at the hand of an officer who dared to get too close.
Watch the hilarious video below:
In the end, the birds were finally 'ushered out' and the ceremony resumed.
Since being shared online on April 28, the video has been viewed over 95,000 times on YouTube.
