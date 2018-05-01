Bird Disrupts Graduation Ceremony, Security Guards Escort It Out. Watch No 'bye bye birdie' for this pelican!

8 Shares EMAIL PRINT The pelican refused to leave the ceremony.



reports that during the weekend, a pair of pesky pelicans decided to gatecrash the graduation ceremony by swooping down on the crowd. One bird then refused to leave even as security personnel surrounded her and tried to get her to fly away.



Footage shows the bird even nipping at the hand of an officer who dared to get too close.



Watch the hilarious video below:







In the end, the birds were finally 'ushered out' and the ceremony resumed.



Since being shared online on April 28, the video has been viewed over 95,000 times on YouTube.



"These look like miniature dinosaurs," writes one person in the comments section. "Is this the new trailer for Jurassic Park? " laughs another.



What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section below.





Click for more





When your university is located next to the Pacific Ocean, at some point pelicans are bound to crash your graduation. Or so says Grant Dillion, who captured a now-viral video of a pelican that swooped down during a graduation ceremony at California's Pepperdine University and managed to disrupt it royally. ABC News reports that during the weekend, a pair of pesky pelicans decided to gatecrash the graduation ceremony by swooping down on the crowd. One bird then refused to leave even as security personnel surrounded her and tried to get her to fly away.Footage shows the bird even nipping at the hand of an officer who dared to get too close.Watch the hilarious video below:In the end, the birds were finally 'ushered out' and the ceremony resumed.Since being shared online on April 28, the video has been viewed over 95,000 times on YouTube. "These look like miniature dinosaurs," writes one person in the comments section. "Is this the new trailer for Jurassic Park? " laughs another.What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter