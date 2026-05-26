'Not Acceptable': Pak's Khawaja Asif On Trump's Abraham Accords Call

As Pakistan stands at a diplomatic crossroads over normalising ties with Israel, the country's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Islamabad should not give in to US President Donald Trump's call to Muslim-majority nations to join the Abraham Accords. Talking to Samaa TV, Asif noted that the American leader's proposal conflicts with Pakistan's "fundamental ideologies".

The Pakistani politician's remarks came after Trump asked all nations involved in the peace talks with Iran to sign on to the Abraham Accords, which deal with establishing diplomatic, economic and security ties between Israel and Arab nations. Among the negotiators, the UAE and Bahrain are already members of the Accords, and Trump expects Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt and Jordan to sign up.

Khawaja Asif On Pakistan's Delicate Position

"Personally, I don't think we should join any such accord which clashes with our fundamental ideologies," Asif said during an interview on a talk show with Samaa TV.

He also talked about his country's long-standing position to not accept Israel until the Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital is established. In its 78-year history, Islamabad has never recognised Israel. This even prevents Pakistani nationals from travelling to Israel using the country's passport.

"We have a very clear stance that it is not acceptable to us," he said.

The minister also highlighted the question of credibility. "How will you sit with those people whose word cannot be trusted for even a single day?" he asked.

Khawaja Asif is among the politicians who vehemently oppose any idea of normalisation of ties with the Jewish state. Last month, he called Israel a "curse for humanity", while accusing it of carrying out genocide in the region.

Pakistan's Dilemma

For Pakistan, agreeing to Trump's demands is arguably the trickiest paradox. Pakistan has historically refused to recognise Israel, maintaining that normalisation can only follow the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. Any move towards joining the Abraham Accords would face significant domestic resistance, both politically and within the public sphere.

At the same time, Pakistan's leadership -- civilian and military alike-- has sought to repair ties with Washington after years of strain following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.