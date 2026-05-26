Opinion | Pakistan Is Defying Some Long-Held Investing Myths

As the Iran war drags on, emerging markets powerhouses are reeling from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the oil trade's most important routes. Turkey's foreign reserves are depleting at record pace, India is considering all options as the rupee plunges to record lows, and Indonesia delivered a jumbo interest rate hike to defend its currency. If these heavyweights are struggling, what chances are there for smaller nations?

Pakistan is doing remarkably well considering the circumstances. In mid-April, the government reentered the global bond market after being shut out for almost four years, raising $750 million and 50% more than it had asked for. Bond yields over US Treasuries temporarily widened to about 5 percentage points in March but have largely gone back to prewar levels. The local rupee has been stable at around 280 per dollar and the benchmark KSE-100 Index is down only 1.3% for the year.

The resilience goes against global investors' conventional wisdom. In times of turbulence, developing countries with twin deficits, namely in current accounts and fiscal budget, are vulnerable to hot money flows and can easily tip into distress. And Pakistan, which has received an extraordinary 25 bailouts from the International Monetary Fund, fits the bill perfectly.

As an energy importer, it relies heavily on Gulf states, which supply over 80% of its fuel imports. Remittances from citizens working in the region account for about 5% of gross domestic product; that money flow can halve if the Middle East slumps into an economic downturn.

Because of the war, its current account deficit could increase by 1.5 percentage points for the year ending June 2027, pushing the country back to the red, according to the IMF. This would imply an estimated $12 billion financing gap till June 2028. As it currently stands, the country doesn't even have enough foreign exchange reserves to cover three months of imports. So why are global investors so relaxed about Pakistan?

Co-operating with the IMF helps. Pakistan has been on a $7 billion loan deal since 2024. During a recent IMF staff visit, Islamabad reaffirmed its commitment to a 2% fiscal surplus over the next year. Earlier this month, the organization approved the disbursal of $1.3 billion in loans.

But more importantly, Pakistan's unlikely role as broker of peace in the Gulf has put it back on institutional investors' radar.

Being a friend to Islamabad during its times of need has become strategically important. Last month, Saudi Arabia deposited $3 billion to the State Bank of Pakistan and extended a $5 billion loan facility to 2028, after the United Arab of Emirates abruptly declined to roll over its $3.5 billion debt. The once-close partnership between the two Gulf nations has erupted into open rivalry. Abu Dhabi recently withdrew from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, the Riyadh-dominated cartel of leading oil producers.

China is also keen to prop up its neighbor. Last week, Pakistan issued its first sovereign panda bond, the initial tranche of a broader $1 billion program. With the latest 1.75 billion yuan ($257 million) note, Islamabad is paying only 2.5% coupon. Foreign reserves have reached $17.1 billion as of May 15, up from $16 billion at the end of 2025.

In other words, the $12 billion funding gap may be a lot for Pakistan, but nothing for economic behemoths such as Saudi Arabia and China, which increasingly recognize the South Asian country's strategic importance. Islamabad's military strength automatically gives it a prominent seat at a future "Islamic NATO," should one ever materialize. Meanwhile, the government likely hopes that Gwadar Port, close to the Strait of Hormuz but not in the immediate conflict zone, could emerge as a major logistics hub for safe anchorage.

Geopolitical prominence doesn't show up on current accounts. But it certainly relaxes borrowing constraints.

Historically, emerging markets investors have pored over a country's external accounts, frowning whenever they saw an overreliance on imports of essential goods, such as food and energy, or thin hard-currency reserve buffers. Pakistan's resilience this year has proved that thinking wrong. The energy shock has not led to a collapse of public finances. There's no currency crisis, either.

With President Donald Trump ripping apart the world order, Pakistan, which has gone to the IMF more times than any other nation, is shedding its image as a failed state. It's breaking some emerging markets investing myths, too.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)