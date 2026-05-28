Woman In China Vanishes Without Paying Rent, Leaves Dog Trapped In Filthy Apartment

A woman in China recently disappeared after she had defaulted on two months' rent in Nanning, southwestern Guangxi Zhuang. A property agent, surnamed Tang, went there to check. He was shocked to find that she had left her pet dog abandoned inside an apartment that neighbours described as reeking of waste and decay, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. According to reports, the tenant stopped paying rent and cut off contact with her landlord.

When the landlord and property staff entered the flat after repeated attempts to reach her, they found the dog, an Alaskan malamute, still inside, surrounded by piles of garbage, spoiled food, and animal waste. The smell was so strong that those entering the unit said it "smelled like hell".

"It smells like hell. The rubbish is everywhere. I cannot even find a place to stand," as quoted in the report, Tang is heard saying. "The tenant dressed beautifully. I did not expect that she lived in an environment like a kennel."

"I have charged her a deposit equal to one month's rent. But I think that money is not enough to cover the room cleaning costs," Tang added.

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The dog was taken into care by local animal welfare volunteers. It appeared malnourished. As per the report, the pooch is expected to be adopted by a local resident.

Meanwhile, the woman remains missing. The landlord is reportedly pursuing the unpaid rent through legal channels.

The case has sparked discussion online about tenant abandonment and pet welfare, with many calling for stricter checks when renting to people with animals.

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"What kind of people are they? How can they tolerate living in such a foul environment?" one online observer said as quoted by SCMP.

"These tenants are lazy and lack morals. I hope the authorities can crack down on such behaviour," another user said as quoted.