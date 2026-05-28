Delhi Priest Creates Nudes Of Woman Using AI After She Refuses To Be Friends

A Delhi-based priest used artificial intelligence to create explicit, morphed images of a woman and her mother after she refused his friendship request. The 27-year-old accused, who made religious videos online, allegedly used easily accessible AI tools to manipulate the woman's photos and uploaded them on multiple fake social media accounts.

The Ahmedabad City Cyber Crime Branch tracked him down in Delhi and arrested him on Wednesday under its new initiative, Mission Cyber Rakshika: #SecureHerSpace, which focuses on protecting women from online abuse.

Harassment Began After Online Contact

The case involves a woman from Gujarat, who came in contact with the accused, Sumit Nemchand Sharma, who delivers religious discourses online on various social media platforms.

Sharma first approached her on Instagram, where he allegedly initiated conversations on religious topics. However, the alleged accused later attempted to befriend the complainant, but she refused.

According to the complaint filed with the police, he allegedly stalked the complainant through the internet between December 2025 and April 6.

AI Tools Used To Create Explicit Content

After being rejected, Sharma began stalking the woman online. He downloaded photographs of the woman and her mother from her Instagram account.

He searched online for clothes-removing AI tools and uploaded their pictures on such platforms. Using these tools, he created over 100 explicit and morphed nude images and videos.

To publicly target the woman, Sharma created three fake Instagram accounts and a YouTube channel using her name and images. He uploaded the AI-generated content on these platforms and added comments aimed at damaging her and her family's reputation.

During the investigation, police found that he had created eight to ten fake accounts across platforms such as X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

"The accused uploaded AI-morphed nude photographs and videos of the complainant and her mother on the fake accounts and posted obscene content aimed at mentally harassing the complainant and damaging her reputation in society," officials said, news agency IANS reported.

"He downloaded photographs of the complainant and her mother from her Instagram account and used multiple websites after searching 'AI Remove Clothes' on Google to create morphed nude images and videos using Artificial Intelligence tools," officials added.

Cyber Team Tracks Accused To Delhi

The victim later approached the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime team for help. A police team led by Inspector MH Bhetariya used digital tracking and human intelligence to trace the accused to Usmanpur in North East Delhi.

Police conducted a raid at the location and arrested Sharma.

Sharma has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

The FIR was registered in the first week of May, following which the investigation began.