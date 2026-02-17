"Together, We Did It": Woman's Instagram Expose On 6-Year Harassment Ordeal Leads To Accused's Arrest

After nearly six years of relentless harassment, a young woman named Amulya Sharma achieved a significant legal victory when her stalker was arrested following a viral social media campaign. Notably, Sharma was targeted by a former classmate who sent a continuous barrage of abusive, threatening, and derogatory emails over several years. The messages, she revealed, were not isolated incidents but part of a sustained pattern of harassment that left her feeling distressed and emotionally exhausted.

Viral Social Media Campaign

Despite the long duration of the harassment, initial attempts to seek justice were slow. She then decided to take her story public and shared her ordeal experience on Instagram, providing screenshots and videos of the abuse.

Her post quickly gained traction, sparking outrage and solidarity from thousands of users across the country.

The viral campaign also drew the attention of the Broseph Foundation, a social support group known for assisting individuals in distress. With their support and the extensive documentation Sharma had compiled, authorities registered a First Information Report (FIR) on January 30, 2026. The complaint reportedly included 55 attachments, ranging from written statements to audio recordings, forming a substantial body of evidence.

An arrest, finally...

Approximately two weeks after the FIR was filed, police arrested the accused. He remains in judicial custody. Marking the victory on social media, Sharma noted that her alleged harasser spent Valentine's Day "where he belongs," a remark that quickly circulated online as a symbol of her hard-fought victory.

"Can't believe this has finally happened! It feels unreal. But this is for every girl who dm'd me asking for help, and the girls who encouraged me to file a complaint again, and the brothers who said they're with me," Sharma captioned her video.

While the arrest has been widely celebrated as a significant step forward, Sharma said that the battle is far from over. Calling the development "just the beginning," she acknowledged that the case will now move toward trial, where the evidence will be tested in court.

"This is just the beginning because he could get out on bail, or this case could drag for years, but the first step feels like a victory in itself," she added.

Digital Safety

Sharma's bravery in speaking out has resonated with many, highlighting the need for persistence in seeking justice.

Her case has also ignited a broader national conversation about digital safety, the challenges victims face in navigating the legal system, and the growing role of social media in fast-tracking justice.