Telangana Student Dies By Suicide, Family Blames Loan App Executives: Cops

A 20-year-old engineering student died allegedly by suicide at his house in Hyderabad, even as family members alleged that he took the extreme step due to harassment from executives of an online loan app over repayment.

The student, who was a BTech third year student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Monday when nobody else was in the house, police said, adding that they are also investigating the allegations of harassment by the loan app executives.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said the student had borrowed from his friends and other students in the college apart from the online loan app. He had also reportedly lost money playing online games and was reportedly upset about the financial debts, they said.

According to his father he had repaid Rs 3 lakh of the loan amount.

The family members said that despite clearing the loans, agents from the online loan app were repeatedly harassing by calling other family members and relatives for repayment. Following this, the boy died allegedly by suicide.

"We are investigating that also," a police official at Gudimalkapur Police Station said, over allegations of harassment by loan app agents. Police haven't found a suicide note, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.



