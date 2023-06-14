2 Teens Die By Suicide In Telangana, One Moved Into Hostel 4 Days Back

The suicides add to the disturbing trend of adolescents taking the extreme step. (Representational)

Two teenaged girls died in separate incidents of suicide in Telangana yesterday, adding to the disturbing trend of adolescents taking the extreme step and putting the spotlight back on mental health.

Both girls were Class 11 students. One of them, aged 16, took admission in a private college in Hyderabad just a week back. The girl's father, it is learnt, had sold land to fund her college education.

The girl, who moved into the hostel four days back, jumped from the fifth floor of the building and died. Her friends said she was homesick ever since she moved in.

Police are now trying to find if she left any suicide note. They said they have registered a case and a probe is on.

The other incident has been reported at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies in Nirmal district, popularly known as IIIT Basara. In this case, the 17-year-old student of a pre-university case hanged herself in a washroom on campus after taking the physics exam.

Local media reports said the student was upset after the exam and had spoken to her teachers. As the teachers were speaking to her and reassuring her, she went to the washroom and hanged herself.