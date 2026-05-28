22-Year-Old Student From Gujarat Stabbed To Death In Canada

Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani was stabbed earlier this month
- A 22-year-old woman from Gujarat was killed in a knife attack in Niagara, Canada
- The victim was identified as Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani from Anand district, Gujarat
- Vidhi had lived in Canada for four years and managed studies with a part-time job
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A 22-year-old woman from Gujarat was killed in a knife attack in Canada's Niagara region, police said.
The victim has been identified as Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani, a resident of Borsad in the Anand district of Gujarat. Vidhi had been living in Canada for four years and was balancing her studies with a part-time job.
The horrific incident occurred on May 15, though the motive for the attack remains unclear.
Canadian police have registered a murder case and are actively searching for the suspect.
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