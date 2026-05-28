22-Year-Old Student From Gujarat Stabbed To Death In Canada

A 22-year-old woman from Gujarat was killed in a knife attack in Canada's Niagara region, police said.

The victim has been identified as Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani, a resident of Borsad in the Anand district of Gujarat. Vidhi had been living in Canada for four years and was balancing her studies with a part-time job.

The horrific incident occurred on May 15, though the motive for the attack remains unclear.

Canadian police have registered a murder case and are actively searching for the suspect.

