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22-Year-Old Student From Gujarat Stabbed To Death In Canada

The victim has been identified as Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani, a resident of Borsad in the Anand district of Gujarat.

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22-Year-Old Student From Gujarat Stabbed To Death In Canada
Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani was stabbed earlier this month
  • A 22-year-old woman from Gujarat was killed in a knife attack in Niagara, Canada
  • The victim was identified as Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani from Anand district, Gujarat
  • Vidhi had lived in Canada for four years and managed studies with a part-time job
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A 22-year-old woman from Gujarat was killed in a knife attack in Canada's Niagara region, police said.

The victim has been identified as Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani, a resident of Borsad in the Anand district of Gujarat. Vidhi had been living in Canada for four years and was balancing her studies with a part-time job.

The horrific incident occurred on May 15, though the motive for the attack remains unclear.

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Canadian police have registered a murder case and are actively searching for the suspect.
 

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