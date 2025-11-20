Keerthy Suresh On Viral AI-Morphed Images Of Herself: "It Is Hurting, Irritating"

Popular actress Keerthy Suresh is the latest celebrity to express concern over the growing misuse of artificial intelligence, especially its intrusion into privacy and distortion of reality. The actress recently fell victim to the ongoing AI racket, with her morphed pictures circulating widely on social media.

Speaking at a press conference in Chennai, Keerthy said, “AI has become a huge issue. It has turned into both a boon and a bane. Humans created technology, but we are gradually losing control over it. On social media, I am often shocked to see my photos in suggestive outfits and wonder if I ever wore them, because they look that real. Recently, an outfit I wore for a movie puja was altered in a vulgar way from a different angle. For a moment, I was confused, and then I realized I never posed like that. It is definitely irritating and deeply hurting.”

What Other Actresses Said About Morphed Images

Several leading actresses, including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, have also been targeted by deepfakes in recent times.

In November 2023, a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna, created using AI, went viral on social media. The actor described the video as “extremely scary.” The culprit behind the video was arrested in January 2024.

“Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support, and shields me,” she wrote in a note shared online. Rashmika also urged her fans to speak up if they face similar issues: “Girls and boys — if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent, it is wrong! I hope this reminds you that you are surrounded by people who will support you, and action will be taken.”

Meanwhile, actor Sai Pallavi also joined the conversation. Sharing a reel from her vacation, she humorously captioned it, “PS: The above images are real and aren't AI-generated.” Her post came after clips of her in swimsuits went viral, even though she had never worn the attire shown.