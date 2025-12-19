Sudha Murty's Deepfake Video Used For Investment Scam, She Reacts

A deepfake video of Rajya Sabha MP and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty has gone viral on social media, which shows her urging people to click a link for "investment opportunities".

The link, however, led to a fake news website in an attempt to steal the user's personal details.

"A number of investors have already joined and are earning from Rs 10 lakh per month. Unfortunately, we are now forced to stop the registration, as our team is no longer able to handle the influx of new clients. All those who wish to join will have a chance to register only until the end of this day and only through the link that I will request to be placed below this video. If the link is still active, you are able to access it; congratulations. You still have the opportunity to become an investor," she can be heard saying while addressing a crowd in the deepfake video.

A deepfake video of Sudha Murty -Chairperson Infosys Foundation is being circulated on social media, urging people to click a link for "investment opportunities." The link leads to a fake news-style site and attempts to steal personal details.

The video then shows screenshots of a fake website promoting an investment platform named "Quantum AI India".

Murty on Friday confirmed that it was a deepfake and she was "really concerned" about such videos.

"I am really concerned about fake messages using my face and my voice to promote investments promising 20 or 30 times returns. This is all fake and driven by AI and a cunning mind behind it," she told reporters outside Parliament.

"I will never talk about investments anywhere, anytime. If you see my face or hear my voice promoting investments, do not believe it. This is hard-earned money - please think carefully, verify with a bank or trusted source, and only then decide," she said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On her deepfake video misused for investment scam, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty says, "...It is all fake. It is all because of AI and the cunning mind behind that. I tell all investors that I will never talk about investment anywhere, anytime. So, you will never see… pic.twitter.com/DtmNyHmaQO — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2025

It was not the first time that Sudha Murty has been targeted.

In February, a deepfake video had gone viral showing Murty talking about an investment platform and guaranteeing results while encouraging people to invest Rs 21,000 immediately.

A 59-year-old man from Pune reportedly had fallen prey to a deepfake video of Murty and her husband, Narayana Murthy, and lost Rs 43 lakh. The man said he saw an advertisement on Instagram promising a return of Rs 17 lakh on an initial investment of Rs 21,000.